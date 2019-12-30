Flacco (neck) said Monday he expects to undergo an MRI at some point in January to determine whether he'll need surgery to address a herniated disc, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Once Flacco gains clarity on the extent of his injury situation, he noted that he would first decide whether he wants to continue his career before meeting with the Broncos' brass. Flacco is due $20.25 million in 2020 and $24.25 million in 2021, so he would have plenty of incentive to keep playing if doctors give him a favorable prognosis moving forward. The 34-year-old said that he would be willing to serve as a backup to Drew Lock if he sticks around with Denver next season.