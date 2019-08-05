Broncos' Joe Flacco: Expected to play Thursday
Flacco is slated to start Thursday's preseason contest at Seattle, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Coach Vic Fangio confirmed as much Monday, but he's unsure how many series Flacco will get in his first game action as a Bronco. With No. 1 receiver Emmanuel Sanders still in recovery mode from a torn Achilles, Flacco won't have his full allotment of weapons until the regular season, at the very least. That said, the lack of Sanders allows Flacco to continue building a rapport with young wideouts Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick.
