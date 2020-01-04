Broncos' Joe Flacco: Finishes season with 1,822 yards
Flacco completed 171 of 262 passes for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions during an injury-shortened 2019 campaign. He added 20 yards on 12 carries and fumbled the ball eight times.
The 2019 season probably wasn't what Flacco and the Broncos expected following his offseason trade from Baltimore. The veteran passer's big arm was seldom on display as he seemed to lack his old mobility to roll out and buy time. Instead, the veteran often stood still in the pocket and dumped the ball off before ending his season eight games in with a neck injury. His play tailed off before that as he averaged just 6.0 yards per attempt and no touchdowns in his final three games. There were some silver linings to the 2019 season, including a career-high completion percentage and his highest quarterback rating and yards per attempt since 2014, but Flacco may very well be one-and-done in Denver. Cutting him would result in $13.6 million in dead money, but all of that is carried over from his restructure in 2019. His cap savings of $10 million can probably be used to try to keep youngsters like Justin Simmons around. Though he's willing to come back as a backup, the Broncos would appear to be better off signing a cheaper veteran behind the presumed quarterback of the future, Drew Lock.
