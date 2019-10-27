Flacco completed 20 of 32 passes for 174 yards and added a nine-yard run during Sunday's 15-13 loss in Indianapolis. After the game, Flacco revealed that he has been dealing with a minor neck strain, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

During that same press conference, Flacco seemed throw offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello under the bus for running the ball on third down and five to go with less than two minutes left in the game and Denver leading 13-12. The veteran quarterback said that he would like for Denver to play a little more aggressive, but that's been hard to do with a banged-up offensive line and immobile quarterback. Flacco has gone without a touchdown in three consecutive games and has topped 200 yards passing just once in that span. He seems destined to find the bench if and when rookie Drew Lock (thumb) is ready to go later this season.