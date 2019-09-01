The Broncos have picked up former Rams quarterback Brandon Allen to backup Flacco, Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver reports.

As Renck notes, the Broncos were also interested in veteran Brian Hoyer, who has worked directly with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, but seem to have landed on Allen for the time being. Even if Denver ultimately picks up a more established option, Flacco has to be breathing a sigh of relief. He's been the clear top quarterback all offseason, but rookie Drew Lock (thumb) was showing enough incremental improvement through the preseason for fans to have been clamoring for him if Flacco faltered early. Now Lock is starting the season on injured reserve and Allen -- who, though more a game-manager, played well against Denver in the preseason -- seems to have replaced him. A lot has to go right for Flacco to truly rebound from a string of ho-hum seasons in Baltimore, but, with Denver's brass noncommittal about bringing Lock back this season, the veteran could at least avoid a situation similar to last year in which Lamar Jackson took over midseason.