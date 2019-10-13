Broncos' Joe Flacco: Ho-hum in win
Flacco completed 18 of 28 passes for 177 yards and lost a yard on four carries during Sunday's 16-0 win over the Titans.
Flacco was largely ineffective Sunday's slugfest, including an awful underthrown interception off his back foot that bounced off tight end Noah Fant and into the arms of the defender to open the second half. He delivered when it mattered most, however, including a big third-down conversion to Courtland Sutton during Denver's final full drive to set up a field goal to put Denver ahead by 16. Flacco has turned the ball over in five consecutive games and had accounted for multiple touchdowns just once this year. Next up is a Thursday matchup against a Chiefs defense that came into Week 6 ranked eighth best in the league in opponent passer rating, at just 85.7.
