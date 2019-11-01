Broncos' Joe Flacco: Holding off on surgery
Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that Flacco plans to treat the herniated disc in his neck with rest and rehab rather than undergoing surgery, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Since Flacco is expected to be withheld from activity for six weeks before being re-evaluated by the Broncos' medical staff and other physicians, Denver made the decision Friday to place him on injured reserve, spelling an end to his first season with the team. Fangio noted that Brandon Allen will step in as the Broncos' new starting quarterback "for now," with the fourth-year pro slated to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Browns. Rookie Brett Rypien was promoted from the practice squad Friday to offer a depth option behind Allen.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 9 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Start Smith
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including which...
-
Week 9 QB Preview: Sit Brissett
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 9, including...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Samuels a must-add
With the trade deadline done and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big one...