Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that Flacco plans to treat the herniated disc in his neck with rest and rehab rather than undergoing surgery, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Since Flacco is expected to be withheld from activity for six weeks before being re-evaluated by the Broncos' medical staff and other physicians, Denver made the decision Friday to place him on injured reserve, spelling an end to his first season with the team. Fangio noted that Brandon Allen will step in as the Broncos' new starting quarterback "for now," with the fourth-year pro slated to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Browns. Rookie Brett Rypien was promoted from the practice squad Friday to offer a depth option behind Allen.