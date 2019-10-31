Broncos' Joe Flacco: Likely facing 4-to-6-week absence
Flacco is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks after receiving a second opinion on the bulging disc in his neck, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Meanwhile, Mike Klis of 9News Denver relays that Flacco is likely to need the full six weeks to recover from the injury.
Before the Broncos clarify Flacco's timeline, he'll have his injury assessed by Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles and Dr. Jack Kelley in Connecticut, a source tells Schefter. The initial opinions Flacco has received leave the Broncos optimistic that he won't require surgery, but that won't be confirmed until Watkins and Kelley have a chance to examine him. In any case, since he's likely to miss all of the Broncos' November slate and perhaps a portion of the December schedule, too, Flacco looks like he could be at risk of landing on injured reserve. Brandon Allen is slated to get the first crack at replacing Flacco as the Broncos' starting quarterback Sunday against Cleveland.
