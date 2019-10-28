The Broncos are evaluating whether or not to place Flacco (neck) on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The precise nature of the injury is unknown, but coach Vic Fangio termed it "a neck or disc issue," according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. If Flacco eventually lands on IR, the Broncos likely will be without the veteran for the rest of the season. In Flacco's place, Brandon Allen will run the offense until 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock has completed his recovery from a sprained right thumb.