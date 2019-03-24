Despite trading for Flacco, the Broncos are set to hold workouts with each of the draft's presumptive top four quarterbacks, Nick Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Jhabvala also reported that general manager John Elway joked a bit about perceptions that he's enamored with Missouri's Drew Lock and indicated that trading back from No. 10 might be difficult with a perceived weak quarterback class. Certainly, there are some mixed signals here. If nothing else, it indicates that -- despite Elway's comments that Flacco is entering his prime -- the team is going to exercise due diligence while it's picking in the top 10 for what Elway must hope will be the last time in a long while. The plan is far from illogical. Though Flacco supporters will point to his return to a Kyle Shanghai/Gary Kubiak system as reason for optimism, Flacco has topped a quarterback rating of 90.0 just twice in his entire career and not since 2014. For comparison, 72.7 percent of eligible quarterbacks topped a rating of 90.0 last season. Flacco has some work to do to be a fixture in Denver and the Broncos might strike while the iron is hot before he gets a real chance.