Broncos' Joe Flacco: May face rookie competition
Despite trading for Flacco, the Broncos are set to hold workouts with each of the draft's presumptive top four quarterbacks, Nick Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Jhabvala also reported that general manager John Elway joked a bit about perceptions that he's enamored with Missouri's Drew Lock and indicated that trading back from No. 10 might be difficult with a perceived weak quarterback class. Certainly, there are some mixed signals here. If nothing else, it indicates that -- despite Elway's comments that Flacco is entering his prime -- the team is going to exercise due diligence while it's picking in the top 10 for what Elway must hope will be the last time in a long while. The plan is far from illogical. Though Flacco supporters will point to his return to a Kyle Shanghai/Gary Kubiak system as reason for optimism, Flacco has topped a quarterback rating of 90.0 just twice in his entire career and not since 2014. For comparison, 72.7 percent of eligible quarterbacks topped a rating of 90.0 last season. Flacco has some work to do to be a fixture in Denver and the Broncos might strike while the iron is hot before he gets a real chance.
More News
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Heading to Denver in trade•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Likely headed elsewhere in 2019•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Uneven 2018 season•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Unlikely to stay with team in 2019•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Active as backup Week 15•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Practices fully, but listed as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...