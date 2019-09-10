Broncos' Joe Flacco: Muted production in Week 1
Flacco completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for 268 yards and one touchdown during Monday's 24-16 loss to Oakland.
Flacco earned a QBR of 38.5 despite decent outputs in completion rate and passing yardage, largely due to the fact that he offered few solutions prior to his team falling into a 14-0 hole. Denver's offense produced zero points on its first three drives, but Flacco found his groove in the second half by leading scoring drives on four of the Broncos' final five possessions. The loss drops Flacco to 1-5 over his past six starts for Denver and Baltimore, but at least the offensive attack carries momentum into a Week 2 matchup against a Bears defense that held Aaron Rodgers to just 203 passing yards in the season opener.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Top Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
News and notes: Coleman, Guice out
Who's healthy and who will you need to replace for Week 2? Here's the latest on injuries and...