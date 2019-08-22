Flacco isn't likely to see any work in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Coach Vic Fangio indicated Thursday that most of the Broncos' starters won't play this weekend, while noting that Kevin Hogan will draw the start at QB on Saturday and that Brett Rypien will also play. Flacco's next game action thus figures to come in Week 1 of the regular season.