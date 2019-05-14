Broncos' Joe Flacco: Not worried about helping rookie
Flacco said it isn't his job to help with the development of second-round pick Drew Lock, Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver reports. "I am not worried about developing guys," Flacco said. "I don't look at that as my job. My job is to go out and win games for this football team."
The comments sound a bit harsh taken out of context, but Flacco is simply making the point that he's too busy learning a new offense and developing chemistry with new teammates to worry about what happens in Denver beyond 2019. He seems to have the full support of coach Vic Fangio, who said the 34-year-old quarterback will take all the first-team reps throughout the offseason program. Flacco's performance in recent seasons suggests Lock has a good chance to make starts before the end of the year, though there doesn't seem to be any competition for the Week 1 job. Flacco and offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello have their work cut out for them, as Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) is up against the clock to be ready for the opener, while the rest of the wideout corps accounts for 103 combined receptions in the NFL.
