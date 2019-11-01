Broncos' Joe Flacco: Officially shut down for season
The Broncos will place Flacco (neck) on injured reserve Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Flacco due to miss at least 4-to-6 weeks after he was diagnosed with a herniated disc in his neck, the 2-6 Broncos determined the veteran wasn't worth keeping on the 53-man roster for the slim possibility of a late-season return. Brandon Allen will step in as the Broncos' starting quarterback Sunday versus the Browns, and his performance in that outing will likely dictate whether he sticks atop the depth chart coming out of the team's Week 10 bye. Second-round rookie Drew Lock (thumb) is expected to resume practicing with the Broncos in Week 11 and could be activated from IR that same week or shortly thereafter to provide a challenger to Allen's starting role.
