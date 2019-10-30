Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that there remains "a chance" Flacco (neck) is placed on injured reserve, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Flacco is nursing a neck injury that could cause him to be sidelined as much as 5-6 weeks. While the veteran quarterback doesn't seem to be dealing with a career-threatening issue, or one that is likely to require surgery, his chances of retaking the field this season are currently in flux. The deciding factor of whether to place Flacco on IR could come down to how well Brandon Allen shows in his first career start Sunday versus Cleveland, and how far away rookie second-round pick Drew Lock (thumb) is from a return.