Broncos' Joe Flacco: Placement on IR still a possibility
Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that there remains "a chance" Flacco (neck) is placed on injured reserve, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Flacco is nursing a neck injury that could cause him to be sidelined as much as 5-6 weeks. While the veteran quarterback doesn't seem to be dealing with a career-threatening issue, or one that is likely to require surgery, his chances of retaking the field this season are currently in flux. The deciding factor of whether to place Flacco on IR could come down to how well Brandon Allen shows in his first career start Sunday versus Cleveland, and how far away rookie second-round pick Drew Lock (thumb) is from a return.
More News
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: Could be sidelined 5-6 weeks•
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: May be headed to IR•
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: Sitting out Sunday, at least•
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: Furious after putrid performance•
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: Retaining starting job•
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: Ball security issues in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.
-
Rankings: Deadline fallout
Our trio of Fantasy experts break down every trade that did and didn't happen at the deadline,...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.