Broncos' Joe Flacco: Plays opening series
Flacco completed three of four passes for 19 yards in the Broncos' 22-14 preseason loss to the Seahawks on Thursday.
Flacco got the start after sitting out last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game and completed passes to Philip Lindsay, Tim Patrick and Royce Freeman before misfiring to Courtland Sutton on his final attempt. The veteran signal-caller is adapting to a new offense and teammates after spending the first 11 seasons of his career with the Ravens. While he didn't have Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) at his disposal Thursday, it was important for Flacco to get reps with some of his other projected first-unit mates. He'll likely log multiple series versus the 49ers in Denver's third preseason game on Monday night, Aug. 19.
More News
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: Set to sit out Thursday's contest•
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: Promises improvement over Keenum•
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: Not worried about helping rookie•
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: Will start ahead of Lock•
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: May face rookie competition•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Robinson down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Where have all the tight ends gone?
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce, George Kittle and several more tight ends and...
-
What to watch on Thursday night
Heath Cummings says he'll be watching the Cardinals offense closely. Here's what else he's...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Did Zeke fall in our latest mock?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team, non-PPR mock draft and where players...
-
TEs worth waiting for in drafts
Want to wait until late on Draft Day to find a tight end to help you get off to a good start?...