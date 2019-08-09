Flacco completed three of four passes for 19 yards in the Broncos' 22-14 preseason loss to the Seahawks on Thursday.

Flacco got the start after sitting out last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game and completed passes to Philip Lindsay, Tim Patrick and Royce Freeman before misfiring to Courtland Sutton on his final attempt. The veteran signal-caller is adapting to a new offense and teammates after spending the first 11 seasons of his career with the Ravens. While he didn't have Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) at his disposal Thursday, it was important for Flacco to get reps with some of his other projected first-unit mates. He'll likely log multiple series versus the 49ers in Denver's third preseason game on Monday night, Aug. 19.