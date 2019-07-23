Flacco has been more impressive in camp than Case Keenum was last season, Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver reports.

Pessimists -- which, at this point, likely represent most of Broncos fans -- might turn around and say that an improvement from Case Keenum may still equate to middling quarterback play. That much is true, but offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello's recent comments praising Flacco's arm strength, mobility, and ability to operate in his scheme still carry weight. The odds are that, especially in an offense that will lean heavily on the run, Flacco's individual numbers will be average at best come Week 17, but if he's able to push the ball down the field and maneuver around pressure in ways Keenum was unable to in 2018, an incremental individual improvement for Flacco can pay larger dividends for his teammates.