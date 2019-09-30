Broncos' Joe Flacco: Puts up big performance
Flacco completed 22 of 38 passes for 303 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Week 4 against Jacksonville.
Flacco got off to a hot start, throwing two touchdowns within the first 17 minutes of the contest. While he cooled off a bit from there, Flacco managed his first 300-yard performance since Sept. 30 and first three-touchdown effort since Week 1 of the 2018 season. While this type of performance shouldn't be counted on every week, Flacco has combined to throw for 595 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in two home games this season. However, he and the Broncos will hit the road for a Week 5 matchup against the Chargers.
