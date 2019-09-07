Flacco restructured his contract Saturday, converting $17 million of base salary into a signing bonus while adding two voidable years extra onto his deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The bit of house cleaning frees up $13.6 million in cap space for the Broncos this season which would roll over into the 2020 season if unused. Flacco could still be released next season without incurring too much of a cap penalty, but the possibility seems unlikely at the moment considering 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock (thumb) was placed on injured reserve, leaving unproven backup Brandon Allen as the only other quarterback on the roster.