Broncos' Joe Flacco: Restructures contract
Flacco restructured his contract Saturday, converting $17 million of base salary into a signing bonus while adding two voidable years extra onto his deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The bit of house cleaning frees up $13.6 million in cap space for the Broncos this season which would roll over into the 2020 season if unused. Flacco could still be released next season without incurring too much of a cap penalty, but the possibility seems unlikely at the moment considering 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock (thumb) was placed on injured reserve, leaving unproven backup Brandon Allen as the only other quarterback on the roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Stefon Diggs' hamstring and Jordan Reed's head could keep them from playing Week 1. Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Sleepers: Searching for upside
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 1, plus offers...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...