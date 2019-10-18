Broncos' Joe Flacco: Retaining starting job
Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that Flacco would remain the Broncos' starting quarterback Week 8 in Indianapolis, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Through seven starts, Flacco is completing a career-best 65.6 percent of his passes for a respectable 7.2 yards per attempt, but he's seen those efficiency marks drop down to 62.9 percent and 6.3 YPA the past two weeks while accounting for no touchdowns and turning the ball over twice. Though the Broncos are now sitting at 2-5 and probably don't view the 34-year-old as part of their long-term future, he should have a decent hold on the starting job at least until second-round rookie Drew Lock (thumb) is available. Lock is slated to resume practicing next Wednesday but isn't eligible to return from injured reserve until the Broncos' Week 9 game against the Browns.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 7 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 7 QB Preview: Start Dak/Sit Rodgers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 7, including...