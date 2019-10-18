Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that Flacco would remain the Broncos' starting quarterback Week 8 in Indianapolis, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Through seven starts, Flacco is completing a career-best 65.6 percent of his passes for a respectable 7.2 yards per attempt, but he's seen those efficiency marks drop down to 62.9 percent and 6.3 YPA the past two weeks while accounting for no touchdowns and turning the ball over twice. Though the Broncos are now sitting at 2-5 and probably don't view the 34-year-old as part of their long-term future, he should have a decent hold on the starting job at least until second-round rookie Drew Lock (thumb) is available. Lock is slated to resume practicing next Wednesday but isn't eligible to return from injured reserve until the Broncos' Week 9 game against the Browns.