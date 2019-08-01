Flacco is among the Broncos' starters not in line to play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Falcons, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

With Flacco slated to sit the game out, Kevin Hogan is slated to start Thursday's game, followed by Drew Lock then Brett Rypien. Denver's second preseason game will take place next Thursday against the Seahawks.

