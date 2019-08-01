Broncos' Joe Flacco: Set to sit out Thursday's contest
Flacco is among the Broncos' starters not in line to play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Falcons, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
With Flacco slated to sit the game out, Kevin Hogan is slated to start Thursday's game, followed by Drew Lock then Brett Rypien. Denver's second preseason game will take place next Thursday against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: Promises improvement over Keenum•
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: Not worried about helping rookie•
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: Will start ahead of Lock•
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: May face rookie competition•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Heading to Denver in trade•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Likely headed elsewhere in 2019•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TE Tiers 3.0
You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Lockett
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...
-
What to watch for in preseason
With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.
-
RB Tiers 3.0
How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...