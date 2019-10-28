Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Flacco won't play Sunday against the Browns due to a neck injury, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Flacco took a massive hit on the last play of this past Sunday's loss at Indianapolis, which may have aggravated a minor neck strain he's been dealing with of late, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com. On Monday, Fangio clarified Flacco's injury, telling Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic that it's "a neck or disk issue." While Flacco is set for a period of rehab, perhaps for multiple weeks, Brandon Allen will take over under center for the Broncos.