Flacco completed 14 of 20 pass attempts for 182 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Chargers.

Flacco easily set a new low for pass attempts on the season, but he was relatively efficient with his opportunities and finished averaging 9.1 yards per attempt. A large chunk of his production came on a 70-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton in the first quarter, while the defense and the running game took over to grind out the win. Flacco has still led the offense to more than 20 points on just one occasion this season, posting a 6:4 TD:INT across five games. He'll face another tough matchup at home against the Titans next week.