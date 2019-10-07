Broncos' Joe Flacco: Throws TD pass in win
Flacco completed 14 of 20 pass attempts for 182 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Chargers.
Flacco easily set a new low for pass attempts on the season, but he was relatively efficient with his opportunities and finished averaging 9.1 yards per attempt. A large chunk of his production came on a 70-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton in the first quarter, while the defense and the running game took over to grind out the win. Flacco has still led the offense to more than 20 points on just one occasion this season, posting a 6:4 TD:INT across five games. He'll face another tough matchup at home against the Titans next week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...