Broncos' Joe Flacco: Too little too late against Raiders
Flacco completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for 268 yards and one touchdown during Monday's 24-16 loss to Oakland.
Flacco earned a QBR of 38.5 despite decent outputs in completion rate and passing yardage, largely due to the fact that he offered few solutions prior to his team falling into a 14-0 hole. Denver's offense produced zero points on its first three drives, but Flacco found his groove in the second half by leading scoring drives on four of the Broncos' final five possessions. The loss drops Flacco to 1-5 over his past six starts for Denver and Baltimore, but at least the offensive attack carries momentum into a Week 2 matchup against a Bears defense that held Aaron Rodgers to just 203 passing yards in the season opener.
