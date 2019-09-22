Broncos' Joe Flacco: Turns it over twice
Flacco completed 20 of 29 passes for 213 yards and an interception during Sunday's 27-16 loss in Green Bay. He added five yards on two carries and lost a fumble.
It was enough relatively efficient though unspectacular day for Flacco, but a pair of turnovers stifled any chance the Broncos had of winning. After tying up the game in the second quarter and getting the ball back in the closing moments of the half, Flacco was stripped inside the 10-yard line, setting up an easy Packers score. Later, with Denver driving late in the third quarter, he air mailed an interception. Flacco has been better than Denver's ugly start has indicated, but he did the team no favors Sunday and now has to deal with a Jacksonville defense fresh off a beatdown of the Titans.
