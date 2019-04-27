Broncos' Joe Flacco: Will start ahead of Lock
Despite Denver moving up to take Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, the plan is for Lock to back up Flacco, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.
The start of Denver's draft probably couldn't have gone better for Flacco as Denver took a mismatch tight end, Iowa's Noah Fant, and then a potential starter at guard in Kansas State's Dalton Risner. On the very next pick, the Broncos moved up for Lock, who general manager John Elway said was the team's top quarterback in the draft. The Broncos will beat the drum that Lock is just the backup. Elway has even made a Brett Favre/Aaron Rodgers comparison and the fact that they took Lock in the second round instead of the first surely helps. It is clear, however, that the Broncos draft has thus far helped Flacco be successful this season, but perhaps only this season.
