Play

The Broncos claimed Heath off waivers via the Texans on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old appeared in just two games this year with the Texans, seeing a total of 36 defensive snaps. The Broncos had three defensive ends land on injured reserve during the year, so Heath will shore up some depth at the position heading into the offseason.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories