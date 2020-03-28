Broncos' Joel Heath: Staying in Denver
Heath has re-signed with the Broncos, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Heath spent his first four seasons with the Texans but got let go prior to the playoffs last season. He was subsequently claimed off waivers by the Broncos. While Denver did not tender the 26-year-old entering free agency, he will now have a chance to earn a role on their 53-man roster.
