Broncos' John Diarse: Signs with Broncos
Diarse signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Diarse totaled 35 catches for 575 yards (16.4 YPC) and three touchdowns for TCU in his senior season. The 23-year-old transferred from LSU after his sophomore season, and found increased success in his two years at TCU.
