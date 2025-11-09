Broncos' John Franklin-Myers: Adds to sack total Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin-Myers logged three tackles (one solo), including 0.5 sacks, during the Broncos' 10-7 win over the Raiders on Thursday.
Franklin-Myers combined with Jonathan Cooper for a three-yard sack on Geno Smith early in the fourth quarter, which forced the Raiders to punt the next play. Franklin-Myers is now up to 4.5 sacks through 10 regular-season games, which is fourth most on the Broncos behind Nik Bonitto (9.5), Cooper (7.5) and Zach Allen (6.0).
