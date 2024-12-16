Franklin-Myers (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

The veteran defensive lineman was apparently injured in Sunday's win over the Colts, as he played just 32 percent of the defensive snaps, his lowest mark since Week 2. Franklin-Myers has started 13 of 14 games he's appeared in this season, logging 36 tackles (17 solo), including 5.5 sacks.