Broncos' John Franklin-Myers: Logs full practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin-Myers (hip) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
Franklin-Myers was held out of the Broncos' regular-season finale against the Chargers on Jan. 4. He enjoyed an additional week of rest courtesy of the Broncos' first-round playoff bye as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and the veteran pass rusher is on track to play against the Bills on Saturday. Franklin-Myers ended the 2025 regular season with 25 tackles (12 solo), including a career-high 7.5 sacks, across 16 games.
