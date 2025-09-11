default-cbs-image
Franklin-Myers (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official website reports.

Franklin-Myers recorded one tackle in Denver's 20-12 win over the Titans in Week 1, but he may have picked up a knee injury during the contest. The defensive end will have two more chances to return to practice before Sunday's matchup against the Colts.

