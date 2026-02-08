Franklin-Myers recorded 25 tackles (12 solo), including 7.5 sacks in 16 games with Denver in 2025.

Franklin-Myers' 7.5 sack total was a career high while also ranking third among all Broncos defenders in 2025. The veteran pass rusher's 25 total tackles accounted for his lowest total since his sophomore season as a member of the Jets, but his ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks this season made him a key player in the Broncos' strong defensive unit. Franklin-Myers will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the 29-year-old's impressive sack totals in recent years should garner interest from teams looking to bolster their pass rush for the 2026 season.