Franklin-Myers (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Franklin-Myers had his practice reps limited during Week 18 prep due to a hip issue, and his status for Sunday's game may not be known until the Broncos announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Jordan Jackson, Eyioma Uwazurike and Malcolm Roach would be in line for more snaps on the Broncos' defensive line if Franklin-Myers is not cleared to play.