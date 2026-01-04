Broncos' John Franklin-Myers: Unavailable for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin-Myers (hip) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official website reports.
Franklin-Myers was limited at practice throughout the week while nursing a hip injury, and he'll now be forced to take a seat in the team's regular-season finale. In his absence, Malcolm Roach is a top candidate to garner a start on the defensive line versus Los Angeles.
