Franklin-Myers (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Franklin-Myers may have picked up the injury during the Broncos' win over the Chiefs on Christmas Day, during which he played only 14 snaps (11 on defense, three on special teams) without recording a tackle. He'll have two more chances to log a full practice and likely avoid an injury tag for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chargers.

