Coleman (ankle) was on the field for practice Wednesday after being designated for return from injured reserve, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

The transaction opens up a 21-day window wherein the Broncos can evaluate Coleman for a return from the 53-man roster. Though Coleman is eligible to play as soon as Sunday against the Cardinals, the rookie running back may need more than a week of practice time before the Broncos are ready to bring him back from IR. Prior to being deactivated due to an ankle sprain, Coleman logged 10 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown to go with three catches for 19 yards on three targets through Denver's first two games.