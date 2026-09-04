Coleman is likely to serve as the Broncos' between-the-tackles complement to starter J.K. Dobbins this season, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Coleman was selected in the fourth round of April's draft after completing his four-year college career with a 2025 campaign with Washington during which he compiled 758 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 156 carries over 12 contests. He also added 31 catches for 354 yards and two scores during his senior season. The Huskies played with an up-tempo style, so Coleman was on the field for all downs, resulting in him becoming a capable receiver and pass blocker. The running back is considered a more physical back than RJ Harvey, who is also set to serve as reserve option behind Dobbins this season, and as a result, Coleman could be ticketed to serve more frequently as a direct replacement for Dobbins.