Coleman (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Earlier Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Coleman was tending to an ankle sprain, which added insult to injury to a banged-up Denver backfield. In addition to Coleman, J.K. Dobbins (hip) and RJ Harvey (hamstring, inactive Week 2) were limited at Wednesday's session, leaving plenty of murkiness at the position ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Rams. Coleman likely will need to mix into drills Thursday and/or Friday to have a chance to suit up Week 3.