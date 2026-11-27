Coleman rushed 15 times for 26 yards and caught eight of 10 targets for 46 yards in Friday's 27-5 loss to the Steelers.

Coleman easily led Denver's backfield with 23 touches while Cody Shrader had seven carries and Tyler Badie had one in the latter's return from an IR stint due to a thumb injury. J.K. Dobbins will be eligible to return from a team-imposed one-game suspension in Week 13 against the Dolphins, while RJ Harvey (knee) could come off IR by then as well, but Coleman has established himself as the top option in Denver's crowded backfield. Over the past four games, Coleman has turned 67 carries and 20 catches into 393 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns.