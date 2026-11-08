Coleman carried the ball 17 times for 57 yards and a touchdown and caught all four of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Panthers.

The rookie has seized control of the lead back role for the Broncos, with his 21 touches dwarfing J.K. Dobbins' five, and Coleman's nine-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter put his team in the lead for good. Coleman has piled up 261 scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns over the last three games, and there's no reason to think his role will shrink on the other side of a Week 10 bye.