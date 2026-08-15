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Broncos' Jonah Coleman: Four carries in first taste of NFL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Coleman rushed four times for 24 yards in Friday's 27-7 preseason win over the Falcons.

Coleman was the second running back into the game for Denver after RJ Harvey while veteran J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed) sat out Friday's preseason opener. Denver's rookie fourth-round pick is likely to begin his career third on the team's running back depth chart behind Dobbins and Harvey, though Tyler Badie, Jaleel McLaughlin and Cody Schrader will try to work their way into the conversation during the preseason, which will continue for the Broncos on Aug. 21 against the Packers.

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