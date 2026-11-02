Coleman carried the ball 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown and caught four of five targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over Kansas City.

With RJ Harvey (knee) on the shelf, Coleman saw a season-high 15 touches compared to J.K. Dobbins' seven, and the rookie was instrumental in the Broncos' fourth-quarter comeback. After a Harrison Butker missed field goal gave Denver great field position, Coleman was a one-man show on a two-play drive, taking a short pass from Bo Nix and turning it into a 51-yard gain, before punching in a five-yard TD on the other side of the two-minute warning. Dobbins will still mix in on early downs, but Coleman may have just seized control of the backfield for the Broncos. He'll look to solidify his spot in Week 9 against a Panthers defense that's among the worst in the league against the run.