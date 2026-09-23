Coleman is tending to a sprained ankle, which he sustained in Sunday's 20-13 win over Jacksonville, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With RJ Harvey (hamstring) sitting out the Week 2 win and with J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) missing the entire fourth quarter, Coleman took on an expanded role out of the backfield, finishing with 58 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 13 touches (10 carries, three receptions). He appears to have emerged from that game with a health concern of his own, making the practice activity of each of Denver's top three running backs worthy of monitoring leading up this coming Sunday's game versus the Rams. According to Schefter, Harvey is making good progress in his recovery, while Dobbins avoided a major setback and is expected to practice in some capacity this week.