Coleman rushed 10 times for 39 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for 19 yards in the Broncos' 20-13 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

RJ Harvey (hamstring) was inactive and J.K. Dobbins exited the game with a hamstring injury of his own, opening the door for Coleman to enjoy an expanded role in his only his second NFL regular-season game. The rookie fourth-round pick also scored what turned out to be game-winning touchdown on a three-yard run just past the midway point of the fourth quarter, and he could be in line for a robust workload once again in a Week 3 interconference matchup against the Rams next Sunday night if either or both of Harvey and Dobbins are unavailable.