Broncos' Jonah Coleman: Praised by Payton for standout camp

Broncos coach Sean Payton named Coleman as one of the team's pleasant surprises at training camp so far, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

When asked Wednesday about pleasant surprises at camp, Payton began his answer with Coleman's name. The coach even said that Coleman "doesn't feel like a rookie," per Troy Renck of Denver 7 News. Then again, Payton has also made glowing comments about RB J.K. Dobbins and half of the wide receivers on the camp roster. A rookie fourth-round pick, Coleman is perhaps making his case to force a three-way backfield split with Dobbins and RJ Harvey.