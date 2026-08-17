Broncos' Jonah Coleman: Pushing for role in Denver backfield

Coleman is trending toward being a real part of a Denver running back rotation that also includes J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed) and RJ Harvey, according to Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post.

Coleman, who logged 14 snaps en route to carrying four times for 24 yards in Saturday's preseason opener the Falcons, has drawn very positive reviews from coach Sean Payton, per Gabriel. On that topic, Payton noted that the 2026 fourth-rounder -- who is listed at 5-foot-8, 220 pounds -- has good balance and short-area quickness and is a"real good elusive runner for his size." As long as Dobbins and Harvey are healthy and available, steady volume may be hard to come by for Coleman, but the rookie back still has a chance to carve out a change-of-pace role early on, and perhaps more down the road if injuries hit Denver's backfield.