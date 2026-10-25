Coleman (ankle) is listed as active Sunday at Arizona, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The Broncos placed Coleman on injured reserve just before Week 3 due to a sprained ankle, and with four absences under his belt after Week 6, the team designated him for return Wednesday. He then logged three consecutive full practices this week before being tagged as questionable Friday and being activated from IR on Saturday. Now that Coleman is in the clear to play in Week 7, his role may be muted with both J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey healthy at the moment.