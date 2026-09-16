Coleman returned one kickoff for 27 yards during Denver's 31-10 loss to Kansas City on Monday.

There was some offseason buzz around Coleman's involvement in the Broncos offense in 2026, but the rookie fourth-rounder was involved in only three of Denver's 51 offensive snaps, well behind RJ Harvey (26) and J.K. Dobbins (22). Coleman at least saw some additional playing time as a returner on special teams, though Marvin Mims figures to be the prefered option to return kickoffs and punts. Coleman and the Broncos will look to bounce back in a Week 2 home tilt against the Jaguars on Sunday.